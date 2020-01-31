91-year-old Naples man died after colliding with a tree early Friday morning

Florida Highway Patrol says a man died in an early-morning crash in Naples on Pine Ridge Road.

According to FHP, Guerino Casalanguida, 91, was driving east on Pine Ridge Road east of the I-75 overpass when he veered off the road and collided with a tree.

Casalanguida was transported to Physician’s Regional Healthcare where he died from his injuries.

One lane in the eastbound direction going under the bridge is blocked off right now.

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know