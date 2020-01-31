New sidewalks coming to Cape Coral to provide safer streets for pedestrians

Just nine percent of streets in Cape Coral have sidewalks on them, but now a miles long project is making your family safer and is also saving money.

The new sidewalks along Chiquita are from Gleason Parkway up to Southwest 12th Terrace.

The Mayor says having sidewalks is the city’s top safety measure they can provide. This project and many others are in the works right now and are provided by partnerships and grants with FDOT.

The state set aside a quarter-million dollars to design the sidewalks along Chiquita Blvd, but Cape Coral used city workers instead of outsourcing it and did it for about a fifth of the cost.

On Monday, the mayor will sign off on releasing the rest of the promised money back to FDOT so it can be rolled into other projects.

The city has already secured more than 8 million in future grants to build more than 20 miles of new sidewalks over the next 5 years.

Councilmember Jennifer Nelson says this is absolutely a safety priority, especially as the city continues to grow.

The construction of the project is a little over 1 million dollars and it is already underway.

Click here to see future sidewalk projects, part of Cape Coral’s bus stop safety plan from May 2019.

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

