Minnesota Twins hold baseball camp for kids with disabilities

The Minnesota Twins are helping kids with disabilities play the game of baseball by hosting a clinic at their spring training facility in Fort Myers.

This isn’t your normal baseball camp, some of the kids attending are missing one or more limbs.

The Twins partnered with NubAbility Athletics Foundation to teach kids all about the game. The two-day camp teaches kids how to hit, throw and field.

The founder of NubAbility, Sam Kuhner, said the camp isn’t just about sports, it’s also about confidence.

“You’ll see our kids come in and they’re shy and they’ll have their nubs in their pocket but they’ll leave with them in the air and that’s the greatest feeling in the world for me,” said Kuhner.

The highlight of the camp was when some of the Twins players came out on the field and visited with the camp attendees at Hammond Stadium.

Reporter: Brea Hollingsworth

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

