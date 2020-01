Help law enforcement identify a suspect accused of stealing $8,000 worth of jewelry

Southwest Florida Crimestoppers is searching for a suspected jewelry thief that got away with $8,000 in merchandise.

The grand theft occurred at Kay Jewelers on 10801 Corkscrew Road in Estero. The suspect tried on a gold 7 karat chain worth $6,499 with a gold Jesus head charm worth $1,799.

If you recognize this person call 1-800-780-TIPS.

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know