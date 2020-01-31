Celebration of life planned for Fort Myers woman and her dog killed in hit-and-run

Family, friends and community members plan to gather to honor Kate Johnson of Fort Myers and her dog, Diva, who were both hit by a car and killed along McGregor Boulevard in south Fort Myers recent.

A celebration of life ceremony will be held for Johnson and Diva at Tropical Lodge 56 F&AM along Metro Parkway just south of Fort Myers at noon Saturday.

The driver of the crash fled the scene, and investigators continue searching for the suspect.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run can call FHP at 239-938-1800 or SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477.

Writer: WINK News

