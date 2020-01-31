14-year-old facing attempted murder charges following shooting in Sarasota

A 14-year-old is facing murder charges for a shooting in Sarasota on Wednesday night.

According to Sarasota Police, the young girl is facing charges of Second Degree Attempted Murder, following a shooting Wednesday night.

Sarasota Police say they responded to the 1700 block of 23rd Street, Sarasota, for a report of a shooting in the area. Officers found a 17-year-old man, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He is expected to survive.

Witnesses told officers the victim and witnesses were speaking in a driveway. Witnesses say the girl walked up and started shooting at the victim. She fired multiple rounds with two rounds striking the victim. The victim and the shooter do know one another.

The shooting suspect was arrested without incident on Thursday and transported to the Sarasota County Jail.

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know