Woman and child rescued from overturned car after crash on I-75

Charlotte County Fire and EMS responded to a crash where a woman and child were trapped in the car after it rolled over on its top, Thursday morning.

The accident happened on northbound I-75 at MM 158. Crews had to elevate and stabilize the car before they were able to cut it open to get her out.

The woman and the child were both transported to the hospital but the child was uninjured thanks to proper restraints and use of a car seat.

A good samaritan was also treated at the scene for minor cuts he received.

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

