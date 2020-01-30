Wings of Freedom back in SWFL to showcase treasured WWII airplanes

Several pieces of World War II history are in Southwest Florida through the weekend. Those attending events have a chance to tour these planes and even take flight. And some of the aircrafts are the only ones left from the time period that can still fly.

The Collings Foundation’s Wings of Freedom Tour 2020 took flight at Naples Airport, attracting some of our most honored veterans Thursday.

“We tour the country with various aircraft primarily the B-24 Liberator and the 51 Mustangs, and we added the B-40 here,” said Thom Richard, the chief instructor pilot.

While touring the planes, we also had the chance to speak to a veteran who used to fly planes just like them. Veteran Jim Sileno is 94 years old and said he had the chance to fly some of the planes exhibited at the touring museum.

“It’s so long ago. I hardly remember. No. I remember,” Sileno said as he joked.

Sileno said he started flying when he was just 19 years old.

“It’s nice to see the plane again,” Sileno said.

The plane at the show had its own war history as well.

“This one has two confirmed kills from New Guinea,’ Richard said. “They shot down the Japanese fighter.”

Sileno said he remembers when some of these planes were released form the factory.

“The B-24 there, the first time I saw it landed, and I said, ‘Oh, my gosh look how big it is,” Sileno said. “Now, it’s small compared to the airlines.”

And that’s the plane we got to take a tour of. The B-24 Liberator Collings Foundation touring in Wings of Freedom is the only aircraft of its model still flying in the world today.

“We consider it a flying national treasure,” Richard said.

All of the planes are a treasure many get to witness for the first time.

“It’s always been on our bucket list to fly on a P-51 bomber so,” Ken Kemna said.

We spoke to Kemna before he took flight in the Mustang, one he won’t soon forget.

“We’re going to go up and do some loops and rolls and have a good time,” Kemna said, who had not a single fear of going up in the old fighter plane.

The event runs until Sunday. Visit the tour website for more information.

Reporter: Taylor Smith

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

