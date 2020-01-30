Strong to severe storms possible in South Florida Friday night into Saturday

Heads up, Southwest Florida! Rain and storms are expected Friday night into Saturday, some of which have the potential to be strong and even severe.

If storms can gather enough strong wind aloft, moisture and energy, they would be capable of heavy rain and localized street flooding, small hail, lightning and wind gusts in excess of 60 mph. Even an isolated tornado or two can’t be ruled out.

Regardless, this is going to be a good dry season soaker! Rainfall totals will average between 0.5 – 1.5″ with isolated spots higher.

The good news is drier air moves in by Saturday night and that will lead to a beautiful, but cooler, Sunday. Plenty of sunshine with lower humidity and highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Reporter: Matt Devitt

Brittany Van Voorhees

Writer: Briana Harvath

