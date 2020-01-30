Porter Albert, last seen in North Fort Myers, still missing 15 days later

While we are learning more details on Thursday about Porter Albert, the man who disappeared under mysterious circumstances in Fort Myers two weeks ago, there is still no progress in finding him.

It has been 15 days and there is still no sign of Albert; but, the Fort Myers Police Dept. is working the missing person’s case like he is still alive.

More importantly, officers have uncovered no evidence to suggest Albert is dead. He was last seen at the Big Lots in North Fort Myers. Still, Cpt. Victor Medico, in an interview with WINK News, said time is a factor.

“We haven’t had any tip to say, ‘three days ago, he was at this convenience store,'” Cpt. Medico said. “And then we go there and find video evidence.”

Cpt. Medico confirmed for the first time that detectives spoke with Tiffany Contestable, 18, who was arrested by Cape Coral Police Dept. driving Albert’s car days after he disappeared. But, they are not willing to clear Contestable or call her a person of interest in Albert’s case.

“We interviewed Tiffany shortly after the report and that’s all I can go into at this time,” Cpt. Medico said.

Contestable told us off camera that Albert is a family friend who usually kept the doors to his home unlocked, so she went there hoping to find him. When Contestable did not see him, she grabbed his car keys and went to look for him.

Contestable was arrested for driving without a license and was later released.

Reporter: Dannielle Garcia

Writer: Michael Mora

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know