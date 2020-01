Nort Port Police conducting death investigation after a body was found in a ditch

North Port Police Department says they are investigating a death after a body was found in a ditch.

The body was found on South Sumter Blvd, south of Heron Creek Plaza.

Traffic will be rerouted in that area so expect delays and avoid the area if possible.

The investigation is ongoing, and we will have updates as they are provided.

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

