NOAA recognizes Lee Health as “storm ready”

Disaster can strike at any time, but being prepared is half the battle.

For the first time, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) recognizes Lee Health as “storm ready.”

This means Lee Health had to follow a series of emergency preparedness requirements to earn the distinction.

One of those is having a 24-hour warning point and emergency operations center.

“So for instance, if a tornado warning was sent out, our warning center would pick that up, distribute that to all our campuses and then on our floors and in our units, we would take actions to protect those patients,” said Greg Fisher, Lee Health emergency management coordinator.

How a community is recognized as StormReady: pic.twitter.com/5MWHFlu4Fl — Stephanie Byrne (@StephanieWINKTV) January 30, 2020

Fisher says from here, Lee Health has to test and exercise its “storm ready” practices each year.

Reporter: Stephanie Byrne

Writer: Briana Harvath

