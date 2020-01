No injuries after vehicle smashes into North Port home

A North Port home needs serious remodeling after a vehicle plowed into it on Thursday morning.

North Port Fire Rescue was on the scene where it provided “strong work.” The vehicle severely punctured the wall of what appears to be the garage and is seen inside the kitchen of the home.

According to the City of North Port, there were no injuries inside the vehicle or the home.

Writer: Michael Mora

