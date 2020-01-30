More accountability coming for the Department of Children and Families

On Thursday, changes are coming for a program that protects nearly 20,000 Florida Kids, and lawmakers want more accountability for the Department of Children and Families.

The DCF Accountability Act is 57 pages long, and here is the gist of it:

If passed, DCF would create an office of quality assurance managed by an appointed chief.

Annual reports would be published, and sent to the governor and would be posted online. That also includes documenting persistent failures and fixing them.

We would see developed performance standards for service providers and law enforcement to protect children.

And it allows more discretion in investigating certain child abuse cases.

A local foster parent who has opened up her home to nearly 40 foster kids in the last 18 years says she is critical of the bill and says she would like to see an outside agency step in to ensure that accountability.

“I see in this bill a lot of effort being made for checks and balances and reports, but I don’t see accountability. I see it being done internally and that would be like asking high school students to grade themselves. Where’s the transparency?,” said foster parent and Executive Director of KKids inc., Karen Scott.

A representative from DCF said they were working on a statement regarding their thoughts on this bill, but as of Thursday, we have not received it.

Reporter: Janae Muchmore

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

