Kidnapping suspect found guilty after attempting to trap 2 women inside his car

A kidnapping suspect was found guilty as charged Thursday on two counts each of false imprisonment and criminal mischief for an April 2019 crime, according to State Attorney Amira D. Fox.

Bryan Clinton Gibson, 35, was found guilty just before noon following a Lee County trial that lasted more than a day.

The two victims helped Gibson move out of the Casa Loma Hotel and into a trailer. Once they finished, Gibson drove them north on Del Prado Blvd. S.

Gibson was mentioning that he was concerned that they were being tracked by their cellphones and asked them to put their cellphones in the center console, which they did, Cape Coral police said. Near the 700 block of Del Prado Blvd S, Gibson grabbed a cigarette and opened his window. He then seized their cellphones and threw them out the window.

The female victims immediately asked to get out of the vehicle, fearing for their safety. Gibson locked the doors. Then, one of the victims opened a window and tried to climb out as Gibson grabbed her shoulder and leg, pulling her back into the vehicle.

A victim was finally able to get the front passenger window partially open and managed to jump out of the vehicle. Both women ran into the 7-11 and locked the door behind them and had the clerk call 911.

Responding officers were advised that there was a disturbance between two females and a male that was said to have a knife. The caller was holding the store door closed so the male could not get in and two females were also in the store stating that the male was trying to kidnap them.

K9 Officer Reese and K9 Arca conducted an open-air sniff on Gibson’s vehicle and alerted to the possible presence of an illegal substance inside the vehicle. A search of the vehicle revealed several pieces of drug paraphernalia.

Gibson’s sentencing is scheduled for March 2. When the verdict was announced in court, Gibson became disruptive and had to be restrained. He will remain in custody until sentencing.

Assistant State Attorney Robert Rodriguez prosecuted the case.

Writer: Briana Harvath

