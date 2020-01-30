Insurance claim backlog jeopardized treatment for child with Down syndrome

The Leones are a picture of an all-American family. Dad is a firefighter and mom stays at home with their two children.

But on top of everything else a mother has on her to do list, Allison Leone has spent much of the last year battling with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida (Florida Blue) to get claims paid.

Her 6-year-old son, Max, has Down syndrome. For the past year and half, he’s been going to specialized behavioral therapy at Focus, a multi-disciplinary pediatric clinic in Fort Myers.

Max is getting advanced behavioral analysis (ABA therapy) and his mom says he’s thriving. Before coming to Focus, Leone says Max couldn’t even sit still long enough to do a simple learning exercise.

Their goal is for him to be as independent as possible, so the Leone’s enrolled for a higher tier insurance plan that covered ABA therapy.

But, for nearly a year, Focus says Florida Blue hadn’t paid a single claim for his care.

“They [owed] us around $20,000,” said Jennifer Volz, the speech pathologist who owns Focus.

Volz said the problem is not that the Leone’s plan does not cover the therapy. It is a covered expense. The insurance company requires practitioners to be in network. Even though she is in network, the specialty therapist overseeing Max’s care was a new employee and had not been credentialed into the Florida Blue system.

So, for months, Volz’s staff has completed paperwork to alleviate that issue. But she said, as soon as one requirement would be met, Florida Blue would confront them with another.

“It’s been a circus, literally, chasing tails,” said Leone, who has been making her own calls to the insurance company to try to get the claims processed.

In late January, Volz emailed the Leones to tell them she would have to put Max’s therapy on hold until Florida Blue paid the claims. February 1 would have been his last day.

WINK News contacted Florida Blue about the situation, and Leone said the company got in contact with her within 24 hours and promised to get the claims paid so Max’s treatment was not interrupted.

On January 30, she said Focus received a wire transfer to cover the full amount of past due claims.

A representative for Florida Blue said it is the company’s policy to not discuss personal medical information with the media.

Blue provided the following general statement:

“Florida Blue’s mission is to help people and communities achieve better health, and we take member issues very seriously. In an effort to achieve that mission, we strive to provide convenient access to appropriate care for all of our members.

Sometimes this includes customized arrangements with doctors and other health care professionals for members. Despite our best efforts, there can be complexities with these arrangements.

We are committed to improving our process for our members in the future.”

Reporter: Lauren Sweeney



