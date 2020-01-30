Inspections near completion as Charlotte County Fair opens Friday

Some rides at the Charlotte County Fair were not safe on Thursday morning; but, they should be when it opens on Friday as workers are checking and double-checking everything.

After opening on Friday, the Charlotte County Fair will run until Feb. 9, with varying prices. While the fair is here, it will be all about fun, food and families.

“I like to go around and just run,” Amelia Griswold, 9, said. “And be with my family. It’s just fun.”

But some families plan to steer clear of those attractions.

“I don’t know how new the rides are or how well they’ve been maintained,” said Katie Griswold, who lives in North Port.

Charles Panacek, the president of Belle City Amusements, said the company always airs on the side of caution. He told WINK News as the vendor of the fair, they inspect each ride several times. The state inspects the rides before the fair’s kick-off.

Charles said the state looks for safety issues, such as broken seatbelts or something that might have damaged equipment. Then again, by one dozen fair supervisors before daily operations.

Charles said the daily inspections entail manufacturers giving a list of required inspections. Additional inspects, Charles said, are done in-house, too. He attributes that to Belle City not having a fatality or major incident since opening 72 years ago; however, some parents still want to err on the side of caution while having fun.

“It’s ultimately about keeping our kids safe,” Katie said.

Reporter: Erika Jackson

Writer: Michael Mora

