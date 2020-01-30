Randolph T. Bronson. Photo via NPPD
Fort Myers man arrested on multiple drug and gun possession charges

A man was arrested on multiple drug and gun charges after Fort Myers Police executed a search warrant at a residence on Wednesday.

According to FMPD, a search warrant led police to a home located at 2629 Broadway, unit #15. Officers arrested Randolph T. Bronson, 54, and charged him with possession of cocaine with intent to sell, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of drug paraphernalia.

FMPD confiscated drugs, guns, $770 in cash, ammunition, and items used in the packaging of narcotics.

Bronson was taken into custody and transported to the Lee County Jail.

