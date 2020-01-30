WINK News traffic alert (WINK News)
PORT CHARLOTTE

Fatal crash closes El Jobean Rd between Biscayne Rd and Toledo Blade

Published: January 30, 2020 4:42 PM EST
Updated: January 30, 2020 5:08 PM EST

A fatal crash has closed El Jobean Road between Biscayne Road and Toledo Blade in Port Charlotte Thursday afternoon.

Florida Highway Patrol says one person has died.

The wreck between a car and a motorcycle happened around 3:15 p.m. at the intersection of El Jobean Blvd. and Biscayne Dr. and FHP is on scene.

This story will be updated as new information becomes available.

 

Writer:Brad Dotson
Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.
SHARE

WINK News, Southwest Florida's News Leader

Copyright ©2020 WINK Digital Media