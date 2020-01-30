Fatal crash closes El Jobean Rd between Biscayne Rd and Toledo Blade

A fatal crash has closed El Jobean Road between Biscayne Road and Toledo Blade in Port Charlotte Thursday afternoon.

Florida Highway Patrol says one person has died.

The wreck between a car and a motorcycle happened around 3:15 p.m. at the intersection of El Jobean Blvd. and Biscayne Dr. and FHP is on scene.

This story will be updated as new information becomes available.

Writer: Brad Dotson

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know