PORT CHARLOTTE
Fatal crash closes El Jobean Rd between Biscayne Rd and Toledo Blade
A fatal crash has closed El Jobean Road between Biscayne Road and Toledo Blade in Port Charlotte Thursday afternoon.
Florida Highway Patrol says one person has died.
The wreck between a car and a motorcycle happened around 3:15 p.m. at the intersection of El Jobean Blvd. and Biscayne Dr. and FHP is on scene.
This story will be updated as new information becomes available.
