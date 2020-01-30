Environmental group raises concerns about impact of Southwest-Central Florida Connector

A new plan to build a new road connecting Polk and Collier counties hopes to ease congestion on I-75.

But, it’s facing pushback from some people who say the road could do more harm to the environment than good.

Both sides will be discussing the fate of what’s being referred to as the Southwest-Central Florida Connector Thursday night in Arcadia.

The biggest concern right now is more panther deaths.

People opposed to the idea say the road will go right through endangered panther habitat and will increase the likelihood of the animals dying by car.

At the meeting, environmental boards displaying information on the project fill the room and give a close up look of the region it would impact.

The toll road would connect Polk and Collier counties. The group behind the project calls wildlife conservation a priority along with safety as the corridors would serve as evacuation routes, getting you out safer before a hurricane.

The public will get a chance to give their input about the project Thursday night.

