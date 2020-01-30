$396,900,000 Powerball winner located in Florida

A lucky Florida resident is the winner of the $396,900,000 Powerball prize. The exact location where the winning ticket was sold is unknown at this time.

The winning numbers for Wednesday’s drawing were 9, 12, 15, 31 and 60, with a Powerball of 2. There were over 1.3 million prizes won altogether on a special night for many players, including three tickets that matched all five main numbers without the Powerball to net $1 million each. Another one of these entries was sold in Florida, with the other two sold in Ohio and Virginia.

If the winner chooses the cash option, the lucky ticket is worth $274.6 million.

Before Wednesday, the jackpot was most recently hit on Nov. 2 when a $150 million ticket was sold in California. It was the seventh and final jackpot-winning Powerball ticket sold across the country last year and had a cash option of $104.8 million.

The odds of hitting the Powerball jackpot are 292,201,388 to 1.

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

