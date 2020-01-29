Track how Facebook keeps tabs on you even when you’re not on your phone

There is a new feature on Facebook helping you track how it keeps an eye on you, and it’s called “Off Facebook Activity.”

The new feature was announced last August, and it helps you both understand and control how the social network keeps tabs on you even when you are not using it.

The tool shows which other apps and websites are sharing information about you so that Facebook can create target ads.

If you choose, you can then disconnect that information from your profile.

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

