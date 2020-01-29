Win a chance to go on an African Safari at the Naples Zoo ‘Zoobilee’ event

Having a wild time while eating delicious food— that is the goal of Zoobilee at the Naples Zoo.

If you have ever dreamed of brushing feathers with a macaw or standing up close to an armadillo, then Zoobilee at Naples Zoo might be just the place for you.

You can eat good food from more than 35 local restaurants as well as enjoy live music and even win an African safari trip, and it all goes to support the zoo’s mission.

Whether that be a partnership with Collier County schools, or helping conservation groups around the world.

Gulfshore Life is proud to be the event’s exclusive magazine sponsor in 2021. Gulfshore Life is celebrating 50 years with the January issue and is available at Publix, Barnes and Noble and many other stores.

The Zoobille “Feast With The Beasts” takes place Friday. Feb. 7.

