‘Unusual’ paint job makes $500k North Naples home look like a cartoon, neighbors not happy

Florida residents in an upscale community are seeing red over a paint job on a half-million-dollar home.

The home was painted in large patches of extremely bright primary colors with random splatters throughout. The home in the Il Regalo Circle Community in Naples resembles a pre-school play toy or cartoon home.

Joan Dooner of Naples said, “I think it looks like someone just splashed paint all over it. They went Willie Nilly, and there is no rhyme or reason to it… phew, phew, splash paint on it!”

Even the trees, the lawn, and a mailbox were splattered with paint. Neighbors said the paint job got worse over the course of a week.

WINK News confirms Collier County Code Enforcement is investigating the paint job.

Jeffrey Leibman, 40, is listed as the owner of the home, according to property appraiser records. Neighbors said he painted it, but the management company for the neighborhood said he no longer lives there.

The company estimated that reversing the paint job could cost hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Liebman is facing drug charges for smuggling contraband into a detention facility.

In the meantime, people like June Johnson say they wouldn’t want to live next to a home like that, “You invest a lot in your house and one person can really downgrade your community in so I would not want him in my neighborhood … for the neighbors, I feel very sorry for them.”

Author: AP / WINK News' Nicole Gabe

