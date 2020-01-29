Police find no danger after bomb threat called in at Racetrac gas station in Naples

On Tuesday, an employee of the Racetrac gas station at 1150 Airport Road in Naples got a telephone call regarding a threat of an explosive device on a gas pump.

Naples Police Officers responded to the location and officers conducted a search of the property and with assistance provided by the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, utilizing an explosives detection K-9.

After an investigation at the Racetrac gas station, it was determined that there were no explosive devices found at the location. The case is considered an active investigation and is ongoing at this time.

There are no dangers to the community at this time.

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

