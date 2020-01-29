Most Wanted Wednesday: We feature three of SWFL’s most wanted suspects; Jan. 29

This weekly WINK News segment features fugitives from justice right here in Southwest Florida.

This is your chance to help out the community and give the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and you can help. If you have seen them, reach out to Crime Stoppers or your local law enforcement. Call 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).

Here are three suspects wanted by Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.

Tania Mercedes Lazo Gutierrez, 25 – she is wanted in Collier County for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and leaving the scene of a crash.

Lazo Gutierrez is known to frequent North Naples.

Dylan Culver, 20 – Collier County law enforcement is looking for him with a warrant for grand theft. Look for him in East Naples, ave maria or Immokalee.

Amanda Ashley Kinsolving. 32 – She has a failure to appear warrant and a felony violation of probation in Charlotte County based on narcotics charges.

The back of her hands and body have many tattoos. Look for her in Port Charlotte or Desoto County.

If you have a tip on the whereabouts of any of these wanted suspects contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers. All callers will remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000.

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers

1-800-780-TIPS (8477) or

southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com

