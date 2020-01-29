Impeachment trial: Senators to pose questions as case enters new phase

Restless Senators will have their first chance to pose questions to House managers and President Trump’s legal team as the impeachment trial enters a new stage.

Senators will have 16 hours over the next two days to submit written questions to be read aloud by Chief Justice John Roberts, who is presiding over the trial. Lawmakers are eager to be more active participants in the proceedings after sitting for six days of presentations by both sides.

The Q&A phase comes as Republican senators search for votes to block new witnesses. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told colleagues on Tuesday that Republicans don’t yet have the votes to prevent consideration of new testimony, but a handful of lawmakers remain undecided and want to see how the Q&A portion of the trial plays out.

Democrats would need four Republican senators to join them in voting to allow motions to compel testimony and documents, a question that is expected to be put to a vote on Friday. Reports about revelations by former national security adviser John Bolton in an upcoming book have increased pressure on senators to hear from new witnesses.

The Senate will reconvene at 1 p.m. on Wednesday to begin the questioning phase, with questions alternating between parties.

Murkowski meets with McConnell amid growing pressure on witnesses

Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski of Alaska met with McConnell for 20 to 30 minutes on Wednesday morning on Capitol Hill. She did not reveal what the two discussed.

“I’m not going to share my personal thoughts with you this morning,” Murkowski told waiting reporters.

Murkowski is among a small group of Republican senators being closely watched by both the White House and Democrats as potential supporters of additional witnesses. — Alan He

Trump: “Maybe I’m just being nice” to Republicans to get their votes

President Trump joked about the ongoing impeachment trial during the signing ceremony for the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Trade Agreement at the White House, quipping that maybe he was “being nice” to the Republican senators in attendance in order to get their vote.

“Maybe I’m being nice to them because I want their vote. Does that make sense?” Mr. Trump joked.

He praised Republican Senator Ted Cruz, saying Cruz is eager to ask questions in the trial.

“He’s dying to get back there and ask those questions,” Mr. Trump said. “He’s got some beauties, I’ll bet.”

