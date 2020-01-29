Graco recalls the Little Lounger Rocking Seat over suffocation risks

Due to safety concerns, Graco has recalled an inclined infant rocker despite no deaths being directly associated with the product. Graco is among four companies that made the recall on Wednesday as federal regulators seek to remove these baby products from the market.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said it recalled the Graco Little Lounger Rocking Seat over fears of potential suffocation. Summer Infant, Delta Enterprise and Evenflo each made similar recalls. The product, manufactured in China, has been sold at Target, Babies R Us, and other stores from 2013 to 2018 for about $80.

Fears spread over a similar product after a majority of 70 infant deaths were tired to the Fisher-Price’s Rock ’n Play inclined sleepers. According to the Washington Post, the Fisher-Price product violated “safe sleep” guidelines by allowing babies to sleep at a steep angle. It credits the Consumer Product Safety Commission with a “sustained pressure campaign” to remove the entire class of products from the market.

The CPSC issued a massive recall for the Fisher-Price product in April 2019, which included around 4.7 million products. Graco estimates around 111,000 sleepers have been sold in the United States. If you purchased the Graco Little Lounger, contact the company for a cash refund or voucher. Their number is (800) 345-4109, with hours from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday; or on its website.

Writer: Michael Mora

