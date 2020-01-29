Fire engulfs high-rise building in California

A large fire broke out in a high-rise building in Brentwood Wednesday morning.

The blaze broke out in a 25-story building the 11700 block of Wilshire Boulevard a little after 8:30 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The fire appeared to be burning on the sixth floor. There were unconfirmed reports that people may have been forced to jump out of the building, LAFD spokesman Brian Humphrey told CBS2 by phone.

“We arrived very quickly after the fire reported, within moments, to find heavy fire pouring out of this sixth-floor unit…Initially, there were reports of several people who had jumped from that or upper floors.”

Aerial footage showed flames and black smoke billowing from the building.

There were inflatable air cushions placed on the ground by firefighters.

Humphrey could not immediately confirm if anyone had jumped, or whether there were any injuries or fatalities.

“We do not encourage people to jump, but if they had, we wanted to do our very best to help them,” Humphrey said.

About 100 firefighters were on scene battling the blaze.

Most of the residents in the building had already left for work for the day, Humphrey said.

Author: CBS Los Angeles

