Finding out important information is as easy as the click of your mouse

Want to know if the company you’re hiring is being sued? Or see if the person your dating has a criminal record?

The Clerk of Court maintains records of a lot of things, but Anita Medvedic knows they hold the key to even more information, like criminal records.

That’s why she headed to Lee County’s Public Records class.

“You meet so many new people here in Florida,” she said. “Sometimes it’s good just to check things out.”

In the free course, the Lee Clerk of Court Linda Doggett teaches you how to access those records.

You can look up things like your physician for malpractice lawsuits, property records, deeds and marriage licenses.

“I think it’s valuable to be aware of your surroundings,” Medvedic said, ” especially in this day and age…and this helps.”

Lee has more classes scheduled starting next month and Collier County also offers similar classes.

The free seminar hosted by Lee Clerk of Court entitled “Be Your Own Detective” will be held from 1:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. on the following dates:

Feb. 24 – Cape Coral: Lee County Public Library, 921 SW 39th Terrace

Mar. 3 – North Fort Myers Public Library, 2001 N. Tamiami Trail

May 6 – Fort Myers: Lakes Regional Library, 15290 Bass Road

Registration is not required, but seating is on a first-come, first-serve basis.

For more information, contact the Clerk’s Community Relations Manager Rita Miller at [email protected].

Reporter: Allison Gormly

Writer: Briana Harvath

