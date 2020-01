Crash on I-75 leaves people with injuries

There is a crash on Interstate 75 in Lee County Wednesday evening leaving people with injuries and a massive traffic delay.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the crash is at MM 125, which is between the Corkscrew and Alico roads exits. Right now, all northbound lanes are blocked.

Avoid the area.

Writer: Michael Mora

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know