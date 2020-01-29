Cape police looking for gunman who opened fire on a vehicle at an intersection

A shooter is on the loose after a drive-by shooting in Cape Coral where a gunman shot at a car at an intersection in the Northwest Cape off of Northwest First Avenue.

According to CCPD, the victims were in the 1100 block of NW 1st Avenue when the occupant of another vehicle fired around 5 shots at their vehicle.

The bullets hit the front passenger door of the victim’s vehicle. The suspect then left the area. The victims could not recall what make or model the vehicle was.

There were no injuries in the shooting. The Cape Coral Police Forensics Unit and Detectives responded and are investigating the shooting. At this time, it does appear to a specific and targeted incident.

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

