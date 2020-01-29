AMBER Alert issued out of Miami for missing one-week-old baby boy

An AMBER Alert has been issued out of Miami for a missing man and a one-week-old baby.

According to the alert, the baby named Andrew Caballeiro, and Ernesto Caballeiro, 49, were last seen in the area of 21900 Block of Southwest 187th Avenue in Miami.

The child is believed to be with Ernesto, and they may be traveling in a 2001 white Chevrolet Express, with a tag number of HETY13.

The van has a decal of “Nesty School Services” on it.

If located, do not approach the man, and contact law enforcement.

