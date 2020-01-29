Advanced mini-putt course designed by Tiger Woods coming to SWFL

A new mini-putt attraction designed by Tiger Woods is coming to Lee County.

PopStroke is an experiential golf and casual dining concept merging a dynamic, technologically-advanced competitive golf environment with food and beverage

Construction has already begun on the PopStroke mini-course, which is not your run of the mill putt-putt course.

The business, which will be located at 5551 Six Mile Commercial Court, will have a full-service bar, golf simulators, and a playground.

The founder of PopStroke says the use of technology is what sets the mini-course apart from others.

“We have a golf ball which is called the I put golf ball and it tracks your score based on the number of times it’s hit with a putter,” said founder, Greg Bartoli.

You will also be able to track your score using the PopStroke app.

Construction should be completed as early as this summer.

Reporter: Brea Hollingsworth

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

