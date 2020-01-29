2nd Annual NaplesNEXT ideas festival is looking for the next big idea in SWFL

The brightest thinkers and innovators are coming to Southwest Florida as part of the “NaplesNext” ideas festival.

NaplesNEXT brings an assembly of trendsetters and cultural icons together to discuss what’s next across a diverse set of topics to generate new ideas that build a better future for all.

The event will be held on March 2 and 3 at the Naples Grande Beach Resort.

For more information and to register for the event, visit the NaplesNEXT website here.

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

