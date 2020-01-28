Sanibel mother says day care wrote on son’s tummy to remind her to bring diapers

A Sanibel mother was shocked to find her child’s day care wrote a note home on her son’s body Monday.

Heather Chisum said a worker at the day care, Children’s Education Center of the Islands, wrote, “Mom, I’m out of diapers. Pls read my report,” with marker, in large letters on his chest and belly.

She said she scrubbed several times but the marker remained.

Chisum said in a Facebook post, the day care employees put a daily report paper in her son’s lunch box, “It says what mood he was in for the day, what times they changed his diapers, and if he needs diapers or wipes.”

But, being a single mom with a full-time job and two young children she says:

“SUE ME FOR NOT READING THE REPORT EVERY SINGLE DAY.”

Chisum said in the post, she sees several teachers during drop off and pick up every day and a verbal “Hey Heather, your son needs diapers maybe you missed the report’ would have done the trick.”

She said Monday’s incident isn’t the first time the day care has written on her son’s body, claiming that it also happened several months ago.

Chisum asked in her Facebook post if she was exaggerating, but people who commented were standing behind her reaction.

The executive director of Children’s Education Center of the Islands Paul Harris Fellow said in an email response:

“We are aware of the incident at the school, and we are terribly sorry for the distress it has caused the family involved as well as all of our families. It was a breach of our professional ethics on the part of the teacher. The school has taken immediate action to remove the teacher from the school. We are reviewing protocols already in place to ensure that nothing like this occurs again. We are proud of our school, love our students, and are eager to make our school a better place as we move forward.

“We have met with the family involved. We understand and share their concerns and have ensured them that their children will always be welcome here.”

Reporter: Breana Ross

Writer: Derrick Shaw

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know