Rotonda West schools on temporary lock down after suspicious activity, one detained

Vineland Elementary in Rotonda West was on lockdown Tuesday afternoon due to law enforcement activity nearby.

A Charlotte County public schools spokesman said at approximately 3:30 p.m., it was reported that someone was walking in the vicinity of Vineland Elementary and L. A. Ainger Middle Schools with what appeared to be a rifle or weapon.

Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office was contacted and both schools were placed on lockdown out of precaution to ensure student and staff safety.

Both schools remained on lockdown until the Sheriffs Office gave the official notification to lift the lockdown.

According to deputies, a suspect is in custody and there’s no threat to the surrounding area. The pending charges are unknown at this time.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Reporter: Erika Jackson

Writer: Derrick Shaw

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know