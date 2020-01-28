Publix under contract to buy Lucky’s Market lease in Naples

Publix confirmed that they will be buying out the lease at the Lucky’s Market in Naples as the business if shutting down a majority of their stores.

In a statement to WINK News, the spokesperson for Publix said the purchase is currently under contract.

Maria Brous, spokeswoman for Publix confirms. “We are currently in the due diligence process.”

