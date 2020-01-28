34 years ago the Challenger explosion kills 7 astronauts

On Jan. 28, 1986, seven astronauts lost their lives when the space shuttle Challenger exploded 73 seconds after takeoff from Cape Canaveral, Florida.

The explosion happened after the Challenger’s external fuel tank collapsed. The space shuttle then broke apart and fell approximately 46,000 feet to the Atlantic Ocean. It was later determined that cold weather, combined with a design flaw, led to the accident. A seal on one of the solid rocket boosters was not working properly.

The tragedy unfolded on live TV as many students across the country watched.

Christa McAuliffe, a high-school teacher from New Hampshire, was one of the seven crew members who died. She was the first civilian teacher ever chosen for a space mission. NASA had arranged a satellite broadcast of the full mission for students to watch the historic moment in schools across the nation.

The rest of the Challenger crew, remembered fondly, include: Judith Resnik, Ronald McNair, Ellison Onizuka, Michael Smith, Francis (Dick) Scobee and Gregory Jarvis.

Thirty-three years after the tragic accident, President Donald Trump signed into law a bill that will create a commemorative coin honoring McAuliffe. The coins will be minted in 2021 to commemorate the 35th anniversary of the tragedy.

Lawmakers said the coin reaffirms Congress’ commitment to invest in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics education.

Today, more than 40 education centers around the country help millions of kids learn about science and space; there they are encouraged to reach for the stars.

“That’s really the legacy I think of Challenger — that mission, that focus on outreach and education,” says Capt. Kenneth S. Reightler, a former astronaut. “I think (the Challenger crew members) would be very, very proud.”

Here are some fast facts about the Challenger crew. To learn more, click on the links below:

Crew

Francis R. (Dick) Scobee

Spacecraft Commander

Born on May 19, 1939

Birth place – Cle Elum, Washington

Family – Wife, June, and two children

Michael J. Smith

Pilot

Born on April 30, 1945

Birth place – Beaufort, North Carolina

Judith A. Resnik

