LCSO investigating homicide at Coral Wood apartments in south Fort Myers

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of a fatal shooting at Coral Wood apartments in south Fort Myers.

According to Sheriff Carmine Marceno, a FedEx driver was delivering a package to an apartment at the complex near Gladiolus Drive and Maida Lane.

The delivery driver saw through the door a body inside the home. The victim is described as a man in his 20s, but his name has not been released.

The incident is being investigated as a homicide.

