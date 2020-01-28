FMPD expands search for missing 78-year-old Fort Myers man

Fort Myers Police are searching for a missing 78-year-old white man named Porter Taylor Albert. Detectives have learned that Albert likes to go to the parks and beaches in Sarasota and Venice.

FMPD has no specific reason to believe he is there currently but has reached out to area media for assistance in distributing his picture.

FMPD believes there may be suspicious circumstances surrounding his disappearance. Albert has shown no indications of dementia, has no known medical conditions, and does not take medication.

Albert was last seen on January 15, in a North Fort Myers Big Lots store. If anyone has contact with him or knows his location, they are asked to call the Fort Myers Police Department at (239) 321-7700.

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

