Child dies after being hit by vehicle in Fort Myers

A small child has died after she was hit by a vehicle near Ballard Road and Heiman Avenue in Fort Myers.

The girl was trauma alerted to Lee Memorial Hospital following the incident, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office. A family member said she later died from her injuries.

Several LCSO vehicles were on scene as well as a minivan.

Neighbors say the family has three children.

A deputy on scene told us it looks like the incident was an accident.

