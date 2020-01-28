CDC holds press conference to provide details about Coronavirus

On Tuesday, the Center for Disease Control Secretary will hold a press conference to provide further details on the Department’s coordinated public health response to the 2019 Novel Coronavirus.

Secretary Alex Azar will speak alongside CDC Director Robert Redfield, National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Disease (NCIRD) Director Nancy Messonnier, and National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) Director Anthony Fauci.

The press conference begins at 11:15 a.m.

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

