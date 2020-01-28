Car hits a house in a rollover crash early Tuesday morning

Cape Coral Police is on the scene of a crash where a car hit a house after rolling over on 4300 County Club Boulevard near 43rd Street in Cape Coral.

Details of what caused the crash are unclear. The southbound lanes on Country Club are open but northbound lanes are blocked off.

Police ask for drivers to please use alternate routes while the crash is being investigated.

Trust WINK News to have an update as soon as more details are available.

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

