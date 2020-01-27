SWFL state rep’s bill would allow drivers to pay fines without losing license

A Florida lawmaker who represents parts of Collier County and Hendry County filed a bill to cut people a break on unpaid traffic tickets or toll violations. Currently, those infractions could suspend your driver’s license in the state, and the state representative doesn’t agree with that. The new proposal would give drivers a way to submit unpaid court fees without banning their driving privileges.

State Rep. Byron Donalds (Fla-R) filed HB 903 – Fines and Fees during 2020 legislative session to allow drivers to have their driver’s license reinstated under certain circumstances when they still need to make certain payments to the courts.

Nearly two million drivers in our state have suspended licenses because of unpaid fines and fees. Unfortunately, not having a license doesn’t always keep them off the road. So, Donalds’ bill is an effort to change the rules to get everyone back on the road legally.

Driving is a luxury that many of us take for granted, but thousands across the state have lost their privilege to get behind the wheel because of unpaid ticket, toll and court fees.

“If you get in trouble, you should make some way to pay it,” Peter Lofano.

But many can’t afford to pay up. One study shows driver license suspensions for unpaid fees disproportionately affects the poor and minorities.

“There are millions of dollars that we simply don’t collect because there is a lack of capacity to take in collections,” Rep. Donalds said.

Others we spoke to agree with the principles laid out in the bill.

“If they can’t afford it, I still they think they need the right to drive, to go to work and everything else,” Sam Gingrich said.

Donalds proposed a bill that would stop driver’s license suspensions for unpaid fees and instead allow for drivers to set up a payment plan.

“Really just trying to clean up the system,” Donalds said. “Trying to make sure there’s a real pathway for people to be able to pay the fines and bill while at the same time being able to stay on the road to go to work, take care of their families and just try to grow their lives here in Florida.”

Six other states have already eliminated driver’s license suspensions. Donalds said he’s in negotiations with the clerks office and other bill sponsors to come up with a way Florida can join them.

It’s something people like Steven Guined think is a step in the right direction.

“At the end of the day if people are working hard and those traffic tickets can pile up so quickly, I just think it’s an opportunity to help them and give them another chance without pulling their license,” Guined said.

Reporter: Breana Ross

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

