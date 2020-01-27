Deputies: Naples man flees traffic stop on foot, strikes police dog

A Naples man who struck a Collier County Sheriff’s Office K9 as he tried to flee deputies during a traffic stop on Sunday has been arrested, authorities said.

The suspect, Dwayne Myron Croker Jr., 34, faces charges of striking a police animal, resisting arrest and possession of narcotic paraphernalia.

The suspect ran a stop sign at the intersection of Carver and S. Fifth St. around 12:30 a.m. According to the CCSO press release, Croker was seen tossing a black object onto the passenger seat moments before he took off running from his car. A CCSO helicopter spotted Croker and a K9 team went to apprehend him. Moments before the suspect was arrested, he struck the K9.

Deputies found a small black backpack on the passenger seat, matching the description of the item thrown by Croker. A search of the backpack found a white powdery substance that turned out to be cocaine, a scale, numerous clear plastic baggies, used syringes and a small metal spoon with white residue, the press release states.

Writer: Michael Mora

