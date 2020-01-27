Impeachment trial: Bolton revelations fuel fresh calls for testimony as Trump mounts defense

Washington — As President Trump’s attorneys prepare to resume defense arguments in the Senate impeachment trial Monday afternoon, new revelations about the president’s attempts to pressure Ukraine could throw a wrench in Republicans’ plans to vote on acquittal as early as this week.

On Sunday, The New York Times reported former national security adviser John Bolton wrote in a manuscript of his upcoming book that Mr. Trump explicitly refused to release nearly $400 million in military aid to Ukraine in 2019 unless the country pursued investigations into his political rivals, including the Bidens. The Times reported Bolton had submitted the manuscript to the White House for a standard prepublication review for classified information.

Bolton’s manuscript, according to The Times, also includes new revelations about other administration officials and what they knew of the scheme to pressure Ukraine, including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney. CBS News has not seen the manuscript, but two senior administration officials said the White House has been aware of Bolton’s manuscript for weeks.

Bolton’s reported accusations directly contradict the argument put forward by Mr. Trump’s attorneys in his Senate trial, namely that there was no connection between the delay in aid and the president’s requests for investigations. Bolton would be the first official to testify that the president personally connected the two issues.

The president denied Bolton’s account in a late-night tweet, saying he never told Bolton the aid was tied to investigations.

Democrats who have been pushing the Senate to vote to allow witnesses in the president’s trial immediately seized on the report to urge Republican senators to join them in supporting a subpoena for Bolton, who has said he’s willing to testify. A vote on whether to consider new witnesses is likely to come later in the week, after the president’s legal team finishes presenting its arguments and following a period of written questions.

Proceedings will begin at 1 p.m. on Monday with Mr. Trump’s lawyers resuming their presentations.

Trump denies telling Bolton aid was tied to investigations

The president denied Bolton’s accusations in a series of late-night tweets, claiming he never told Bolton about a connection between the aid and

“I NEVER told John Bolton that the aid to Ukraine was tied to investigations into Democrats, including the Bidens. In fact, he never complained about this at the time of his very public termination,” the president wrote. “If John Bolton said this, it was only to sell a book.”

Schumer accuses White House of “massive cover-up”

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer accused the White House of orchestrating a “massive cover-up” and called on four Republicans to join Democrats to support calling new witnesses in the Senate trial.

“The @NYTimes report suggests multiple top Trump Admin officials knew the facts and deliberately misled Congress and the American people,” Schumer tweeted. “A massive White House cover-up. All we need is four Republican Senators to get the truth.”

Schumer has demanded Bolton’s testimony in the Senate trial for weeks, and led an unsuccessful effort on the first day of the trial to issue subpoenas for evidence and testimony from Bolton and other administration officials.

Bolton’s lawyer blames White House for “corrupted” review process

Hours after The Times reported the details of Bolton’s manuscript, his attorney implied the White House of being the source of the revelations.

“It is clear, regrettably, from The New York Times article published today that the prepublication review process has been corrupted and that information has been disclosed by persons other than those properly involved in reviewing the manuscript,” attorney Charles Cooper said in a statement.

Cooper released a letter dated December 30, 2019, to a White House official regarding prepublication review of the manuscript. Cooper wrote that Bolton “carefully sought to avoid any discussion in the manuscript” of classified information, and asked the White House to expedite the review process given the “highly time sensitive” publication schedule.

Cooper noted in the letter his client’s expectation that access to the manuscript would be “restricted to those career government officials and employees regularly charged with responsibility for such reviews.”

First published on January 27, 2020 / 6:00 AM

Author: CBS NEWS

