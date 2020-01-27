How you can file your taxes for free

The time of year to get your taxes done is quickly approaching, and we have a way you can get them done for free.

The IRS is offering to prepare and file your federal individual income tax return for free using tax-preparation-and-filing software.

You can let Free File do the hard work for you with brand-name software or Free File Fillable Forms.

For more information and to prepare and file your federal income tax return for free click here.

The IRS also offers tax filing assistance with Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) and the Tax Counseling for the Elderly (TCE), which is a program that offers free tax help for taxpayers who qualify. To see if you qualify, click here.

Reporter: Andrea Henderson

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

