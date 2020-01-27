FHP identifies man who was killed in double motorcycle crash in Glades County

Florida Highway Patrol has revealed the identity of a man killed in a double motorcycle crash in Glades County, on Sunday.

According to FHP, Dale Reiss, 60, of Okeechobee, was riding east on State Road 78 just east of Gun Club Drive when a driver on a motorcycle in front of him attempted to slow down and make a right turn.

Reiss failed to slow down and the front of Reiss’s motorcycle collided with the rear end of the second motorcycle that was driving ahead of him.

As a result, Reiss was thrown from his bike across the lane going in the opposite direction and ultimately died from the injuries he sustained. Reiss was not wearing a helmet at the time.

The driver and passenger of the second motorcycle were also thrown from their ride, and sustained minor and serious injuries. The driver was transported to Lawnwood Regional Hospital.

The crash is still under investigation.

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

