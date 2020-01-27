Collier County Petland project underway with continued public opposition

The heated debate over pet sales in Collier County continues to this week. Petland is building a store in Collier County, and, in a matter of days, the county will talk about moving forward with the sales plan. But not everyone is on board.

Since Petland was first approved to be built at the corner of US-41 and Immokalee Road in North Naples, there have been those for and against the project.

Although, many would agree seeing different pets at the store can be fun, there are mixed views about whether it’s a good idea.

Chuck Danielian calls himself an animal advocate, and he has been at every Collier County Board of County Commissioners meeting regarding Petland.

“I asked the commissioner at his coffee meeting why he opted to vote in favor of the Petland when we asked him to say no,” Danielian said. “And he said, ‘Because it was the right thing to do.’”

This was not the answer some people wanted to hear. Last week, the animal advisory board approved rules and regulations the store must follow regarding the community’s concerns.

One thing previously discussed was the spaying and neutering of the animals.

“It didn’t solve anything,” Danielian said. “The [Domestic Animal Services] regulations are not going to go anywhere. All it is 10 to 15 pages of bologna … The rules that they voted for have never worked.”

Others say they are excited to see a new Petland come to the area.

“I think it’s awesome,” Griffith Anderson said. “It would be really cool for the community. Everyone can bring their pets and go shopping.”

The animal advisory board will present the regulations they approved to the commissioners the second week of February, and the Petland will continue to be built.

Griffith looks at it is a good addition for all pet owners.

“I have two boxers, and I take them there all the time,” Griffith said. “There’s always more room for more pets, and, I mean come on, it’s Naples. It’s a great place to raise pets.”

Reporter: Taylor Smith

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

